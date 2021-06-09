POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred in Askham Lane in York.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 1pm yesterday (June 8) - and involved a man in his 80s from York who was seriously injured as a result. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.
The incident is believed to have occurred on Askham Lane, York, between the junctions of Cornlands Road and Tedder Road, which was closed while officers investigated the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The cyclist was found to have fallen from his bicycle. There do not appear to have been any other vehicles involved, although this cannot be entirely ruled out at this stage.
"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210135005.
