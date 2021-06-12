AFTER weeks trying, without success, to get a doctor’s appointment at my local surgery, I finally got one.
This week, my doctors’ practice introduced a new online system, which helped me to secure an appointment. What a relief.
Patients can describe symptoms on the phone, send in pictures or have a Zoom call until the cows come home, but it doesn't reassure you in the way that a face-to-face appointment with a GP does.
Patients who now ring for appointments will hopefully not have to listen to messages like “You are number 46 in the queue…”
A face-to-face talk with a GP is such a tonic
