A COASTAL farmhouse close to one of Yorkshire's best loved beaches for auction with £160,000 price tag.
The four-bedroom property close will go under the hammer next month along with 1.5 acres of land and assorted agricultural outbuildings.
A stone’s throw from the popular Reighton Sands beach near Filey, Verwell House is described of being ‘in need of modernisation throughout’ and is expected to generate a high volume of interest from potential buyers.
The demand for rural properties has been sparked by the pandemic and series of lockdowns, auctioneer Pugh said.
Located in pretty Reighton village, between Filey and Bridlington, the property is an area popular with holiday makers and resorts such as Haven’s Primrose Valley and Reighton Sands holiday parks are close by.
Paul Thompson, managing director of auctioneer Pugh, which is selling the farmhouse, said: “The market for rural properties is exceptionally buoyant at the moment and this part of the Yorkshire coast, with Filey right on the doorstep, is certainly a fantastic place to buy.
“Verwell House Farm needs renovation however it has huge potential and it would be great to see the property given a new lease of life and restored to its former glory.”
Bidding on the farmhouse, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on 20 July and closes the following day.
The catalogue is available on www.pugh-auctions.com