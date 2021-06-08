YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased over the last 24 hours - and 10 more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 0.5 to 28.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 45.8 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that the 10 further cases recorded in the City of York Council area take the total for the pandemic to 12,494.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by three to 22.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 39 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,497.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by one to 19.1 cases per 100,000 population, with a further five cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 6,048 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,528,442.