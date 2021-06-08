Extra police will be on patrol in York city centre on Sunday afternoon during England’s first Euro 2020 match, against Croatia.

Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham, who will be North Yorkshire Police’s 'silver commander’ on the day, said officers would mainly be on the lookout for antisocial behaviour.

But she urged fans who might be heading to the pub or into the city centre to watch the match with friends over a pint to remember that social distancing rules will still apply.

“People have been locked down for a long time,” Chief Insp Bloxham said. “We’ve had some nice weather, the pubs have just opened up, and people will be wanting to go out, meet their friends, and go and watch the game together. We totally understand that. There will also be some house parties.

“But people need to remember that until June 21 at least, there will still be restrictions in place.”

The rule of six will still apply indoors, in pubs, bars and restaurants, as will the requirement for people to wear facemasks, Chief Insp Bloxham said. And outdoors, people shouldn’t gather in groups of more than 30. In homes, groups from up to two households can come together.

Chief Insp Bloxham admitted that, after they’d had a few drinks, people might tend to forget some of the restrictions.

“But people need to be aware that the virus is still there,” she said.

“Infection rates have been gradually increasing. What we don’t want to happen is that, as a result of people getting together, infection rates and hospital cases increase even more.”

She said many of those keen to watch foorball matches in the pub with friends may be in younger age groups who have not yet been vaccinated.

“They should be aware that while they may not be at risk, they could pass the virus on to someone in their famly who may not be OK,” she said.

Extra police officers and Covid marshalls will be on duty during each of England's first three matches – on Sunday, and then on June 18 and June 22 – in areas like York city centre, and the centre of major North Yorkshire towns such as Harrogate, Malton and Scarborough, Chief Insp Bloxham said.

She said they would focus mainly on ensuring there was no rowdiness or drunken antisocial behaviour.

When it came to ensuring people observed social distancing, police would follow a low-key ‘4Es’ approach, she said – engaging with the public, explaining the regulations, and encouraging compliance with the rules. “The last resort will be enforcement,” she said.

Chief Insp Bloxham also urged fans who had had a few too many to drink during matches to remember the need for river safety afterwards.

“They might think it’s a good idea to stand close to the river, or even to go for a swim. But we all know that the river is a dangerous place,” she said.

Quizzed about whether it would be better, from a policing point of view, if England won or lost, she added: “I’m a human being. I would like to see England win!”

England's three group stage matches at Euro 2020 are: