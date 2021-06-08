IT is 60 years ago today since York celebrated its own Royal Wedding - that between Katharine Worsley, from Hovingham, near Malton, and a young 2nd lieutenant from Catterick Garrison.

That young army officer, of course, was none other than Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Following the wedding, Miss Worsley became the Duchess of Kent.

The couple were married at York Minster by the Archbishop of York, Michael Ramsey.

A report in The Yorkshire Evening Press described the day.

“Through the weather-beaten old West Door of York Minster stepped the tall, good-looking couple - she in a breathtaking white gown, he in dazzling regimental scarlet and blue - and staid old York seemed to explode about them in an incredible phantasmagoria of sight and sound, flowers and fanfares and festival.

“Officers of the Royal Scots Greys formed a ceremonial archway of swords as the Duke of Kent and his Yorkshire bride, Katharine Worsley, now Duchess of Kent, walked slowly to their car.

“About them, like a gigantic roll of drums, the cheers rose and ebbed and rose again and yet again.

“For this was the greatest day anyone in York had ever known.

“Not since the 16-year-old Edward III married Philippa of Hainault in 1328 had there been a Royal wedding in York; and all Yorkshire was there, it seemed, to do the occasion suitable honour.”

The duties of the bride’s oldest brother, Sir Marcus Worsley included meeting one of the bridegroom’s cousins, the Queen, at York Railway Station in his capacity as Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

Appropriately for a wedding in a railway city she arrived by train.

Many other members of the Royal Family were among the 2,000 guests, including Prince Charles and Princess Margaret.