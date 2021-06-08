POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman died during a three-vehicle collision near Selby last week.
At around 4.40pm on Wednesday June 2, a three vehicle collision occurred at the roundabout where the A19 meets the A63 near Selby.
The collision involved a blue Suzuki Swift, a black Fiat 500 and a Ford Transit van. Police believe the Suzuki was travelling Southbound from the roundabout onto the A63 and the Fiat and Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction towards the roundabout.
The female driver of the Suzuki was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. None of the other drivers involved sustained any injuries in the collision.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the involved vehicles immediately prior to the collision and would ask that anyone with dash camera footage could save this for police review."
If anyone has any information please get in touch with the Major Collision Investigation Team either through 101 and quote reference 12210130779, alternatively the officer in case is PC 165 Nicola Peters, who can be contacted using the following email; nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk.
