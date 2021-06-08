YORK Hospital's multi-storey car park is set to close for three days.
The car park will be closed on Friday, June 11 from 6pm and reopen on Monday, June 14 from 6am.
The closure is due to relining, the hospital said.
The Blue Badge car park at the front of the main entrance will be available as a visitor car park throughout the closure.
Traffic marshals will also be on site to direct traffic.
A message on the York Hospital website reads: "Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out improvements to our hospital site."
