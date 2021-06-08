A POP-UP vaccination cente will be held at a university in York next week - as the programme continues to move through the cohorts.

Nimbuscare has partnered with the University of York to run a pop-up vaccination service on Monday (June 14).

The clinic will take place at York Sport on the University of York campus East from 2pm til 6pm.

Eligible people who have been invited via text message from Nimbuscare can make an appointment. The clinic is open to residents of the surrounding area and those attending the University of York.

How to book:

Following a text message notification from Nimbuscare, click on the link to access the AccuRx booking system – select the location ‘York Sport, University of York, James Way, Heslington, York YO10 5NA’ and select an appointment time.

Please note, the site is mainly pedestrian access with limited parking. When attending your appointment, ensure you display the text message confirmation.

There is a bus stop within 150 metres of the venue.The site is located near the Park & Ride at Grimston Bar and the number 66 bus stops right outside of York Sport Village. The site is also easily accessible on foot and by cycle - there is very limited parking available on site.

In relation to second vaccinations, a spokesperson for Nimbuscare said: "Our clinical team will be on hand on 14 June to answer questions regarding second vaccinations.

"We are hoping to host a second clinic later at the same location. People will be invited for a second vaccination within 12 weeks and should follow the guidance provided."