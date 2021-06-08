FIREFIGHTERS are warning people of the dangers of starting fires in the open as the warm weather continues.

It comes after a spate of small fires where North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had to be called in.

At 6.40pm last night (June 7) a crew from Easingwold attended a small grass fire caused by hot ash being left on the grass in West Moor Lane, Raskelf.

At 8.57pm a crew from Acomb attended a small fire to some twigs in Moss Street, York and the cause is believed to be deliberate.

Station manager Bob Hoskins said: "As warm weather continues crews from Red Watch have been visiting hot spot areas of fires in the open.

"They have been talking to people and posting safety information."