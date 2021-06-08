MALMAISON hotel in York, complete with a roof-top sky bar with Minster views, will finally open this week, The Press can reveal.

The 150-bed hotel, in the former Aviva building on Rougier Street, has been plagued by delays.

It was supposed to open in a fanfare of publicity on May 20 but announced that this was to be pushed back several weeks because the project was "running behind schedule".

But the hotel has confirmed it will now open on Thursday and is taking bookings online from June 16 with prices for a double room starting at £131.

Malmaison York - bookable from June 16

The building, originally called Yorkshire House, was built in 1962 and refurbished in 2000.

The hotel will have two restaurants, a brasserie and bar called Chez Mal, and the much-anticipated roof-top Asian tapas bar, Sora, which will have views across York and the Minster.

Malmaison in York - in the former Aviva insurance building in Rougier Street

The Sky bar will have 73 seats on its outdoor terrace and 137 inside. Chez Mal will have 124 covers as well as a private dining area for ten. There will be a Starbucks too, with indoor seating and an outdoor terrace.

The hotel will also have three meeting rooms, seating up to 200, with six 'pods' within a business centre.

There will be a treatment spa with four rooms, two manicure stations, two pedicure stations, relaxation area as well as a gym.

Asian tapas will be on the menu at Sora sky bar with a choice from sushi and steak to skewers and sticks from the Robata grill.

Cocktails at the Malmaison Sky Bar

Asian influences in the small plate dishes on the menu at Sora

Specially concocted cocktails such as Cherry Blossom Negronis and Sesame Old Fashioneds will also be available.

The brasserie and bar, Chez Mal, will offer a mix of traditional steakhouse and classic French brasserie dishes.