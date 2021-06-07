TWO Kinder eggs containing suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found along with a knuckle duster when two teenagers were arrested.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested in Harrogate last Thursday (June 3) by plain clothed officers targeting drug dealing in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police say that officers from the force’s proactive Operation Expedite team were patrolling in the town when the suspicious behaviour of the pair led officers to approach them.

They say that the suspects initially ran off from officers but were detained following a short foot chase.

A police spokesman said: "The pair were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and two Kinder eggs containing suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found along with a knuckle duster seized from one of the teenagers.

"The boys, both from West Yorkshire, are believed to be involved in county lines drug supply into Harrogate.

"The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing an offensive weapon. The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

"Both have been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

"Members of the public are urged to report any suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood to the police on 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency."