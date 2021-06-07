A CCTV appeal is underway after a theft in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a man who entered the Co-op in Tang Hall Lane in York and then selected a number of items before leaving the store without making payment.
The incident happened on May 31 at 5.15pm, and involved a white man who was wearing a dark bucket hat, dark body warmer, turquoise t-shirt and dark shorts.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the man in the CCTV image.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Simpson. You can also email rachel.simpson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210129288.
