ANTI-lockdown leaflets and stickers have been reported in York, including in areas of the city where take-up of the vaccine is lowest.

A City of York Council document says anti-lockdown leaflets have been reported to the authority in Bishopthorpe Road, Fishergate, Hull Road and Holgate.

Stickers have also been spotted in the city centre.

The council noticed anti-lockdown flyers were more common in areas of the city with the lowest rates of vaccination - Guildhall, Fishergate, Hull Road, Micklegate and Holgate.

The council has contacted the Cabinet Office about the leaflets, which said there is "low engagement" with anti-lockdown flyers and vaccination rates are more likely to be linked to other issues.

Guildhall area - which covers the city centre, The Groves, Foss Islands and Layerthorpe - still has the lowest vaccination rate in the city at 74.9 per cent of eligible residents accepting the jab compared to the York average of 88.8 per cent.

A report for York's outbreak management board meeting tomorrow says: "Anti-lockdown leaflets have been reported in Bishopthorpe Road and Fishergate, Hull Road and Holgate wards with stickers appearing across the city centre (Parliament Street, Davygate, Coppergate, St Sampson’s and St Helen’s Square).

"There is a correlation between where leaflets have been reported and lower take-up rates, however Cabinet Office report low engagement and there are likely to be other factors influencing vaccination take-up rates.

"This needs further analysis and we will work with the Cabinet Office to see if other areas are reporting the same whilst exploring whether other parts of the city have had leaflets."

Contact tracers have been calling people who have not yet accepted the vaccine to offer advice and discuss their concerns.

The clinical commissioning group, public health team and Nimbuscare, which runs the vaccination site, are also looking at the possibility of opening a city centre venue.