A MAN has been arrested for threatening violence and criminal damage in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred near the Hole in the Wall pub and the Christian Science Reading Rooms in High Petergate in York at about 6.30pm on Friday (June 4).
A police spokesman said: "A 31-year-old local man was arrested shortly afterwards for threatening violence and criminal damage. Following questioning he was released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.
"If you were in the area at the time and can provide any information at all about the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Melissa Colley. Or email Melissa.Colley@northyorkshire.police.uk."
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12210132319 when providing details about this incident.
