A FIVE-YEAR-OLD superhero is set to lead a team of fundraisers on an epic trek.

Leo Richardson loves dressing up as superheroes, and will take on Moel Famau in Wales on Saturday, June 12, to support the NSPCC’s first national Childhood Day – a new fundraising event set up to celebrate the importance of play in childhood.

Leo will be joined by more than 20 fundraisers from across the North West and Yorkshire, including walkers from Bolton, Bury, Sandbach, Wilmslow and York.

Leo said: “I love dressing up as superheroes, and I also love climbing. When my great auntie Rachel asked if I would like to climb a mountain and help raise money for the NSPCC, I got straight to work with my training.”

Leo’s initial fundraising target was £200, but within days of setting up a JustGiving page, he has raised well over £400, everyone setting off on the trek raising funds to support the children’s charity too.

Fundraiser Gemma Lumley, from York, volunteers with the NSPCC as a social media champion and is taking part in the climb.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to being one of the superheroes climbing up Moel Famau, along with five-year-old Leo who I’m sure will be flying straight to the top.

“I love walking and taking on challenges like Moel Famau, and anything I can do to help support the NSPCC and children and young people across the country is a worthwhile cause – especially when I’m part of a great team of superheroes led by Leo.”

Rachel Walker is NSPCC Volunteer Engagement Officer for the North West and Leo’s great auntie. She will be joining him in the 1,821-foot climb this weekend, and said his contribution towards Childhood Day would be hugely appreciated.

Rachel said: “I’m so proud of Leo for pulling on his walking boots and superhero outfit to take on this challenge.

“He’s still deciding who to dress as for the trek, but he’s already smashed his fundraising total which will go a long way towards helping the NSPCC support children when they need us most.”

Leo said: “I would love to raise lots of money for the NSPCC, as they help children that maybe aren’t as lucky as me.

“I’ll be walking with my mummy- her name is Chloe, great auntie Rachel and lots of other people, but I think I’ll be the fastest. I might even have to carry people if they are too slow!”

Rachel said: “What Leo’s doing is fantastic, but you don’t have to be a superhero to take part in Childhood Day – anyone can set up a sponsored football match, board game tournament, online gaming session, or even a family quiz. It all helps the NSPCC, and can help everyone who takes part.

“We know that getting exercise, like playing, is a huge benefit to our mental and emotional wellbeing, and that’s what Childhood Day is all about – encouraging families across the UK to take part in any kind of sponsored play, have a great time and raise money to help children and young people across the country.”

To find out more about Childhood Day, go to www.nspcc.org.uk or search online for NSPCC Childhood Day. Places are still available on the trek email elaine.kaye@nspcc.org.uk or to sponsor Leo on his trek, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leotakesonmoelfamau