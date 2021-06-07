A NEW development of family homes is taking shape in a North Yorkshire village.
Travis Developments is building Highfield Croft, comprising of three detached and two semi-detached houses in Thormanby, between Easingwold and Thirsk, with views of the Howardian Hills and the White Horse.
The development is being brought to market by Linley & Simpson’s land and new homes department, which launched in 2015 with one member of staff and six properties.
It now employs six team members, and has more than 500 properties in its portfolio.
The Smithy, which has been sold off-plan, and The Granary are both semi-detached and have three bedrooms, while the detached Nook, Mill House and Pump House, boast four.
All five have a detached garage, and are heated by ground source heat pumps.
Prices start at £350,000.