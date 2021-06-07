HUNDREDS of students have signed up to a new staffing start-up which aims to help York's hospitality bounce back from the pandemic.

Stint, a student-led employment operation, connects students with high street businesses which need to fill shifts at peak times.

It kicked off activity as York welcomed back shoppers and visitors following the relaxation of Covid-restrictions, signing up more than 300 students to undertake shifts and help with basic but vital tasks at busy times.

It enables businesses to bring in extra staff to complement core teams, but only for the few hours that they need help, while students can fit part-time work in around their studies.

The Stint team hopes to help businesses to operate in a smarter way, and rethink the hospitality industry which has been hit by successive lockdowns.

A spokesman said many York businesses had signed up, and it is launching in more than 30 towns and cities across the UK.

Since 2018, Stint has helped national chains like Chipotle, Chilango and Marriott Hotels with their operations.

Hafsah Akhtar, a final-year student in history and politics at the University of York said: “After a tough year for students, Stint has been a real game changer.

"It’s enabled me to start saving a bit of money again each week and in a way which fits around my studies. The app lets you choose when and where you want to work, so you don’t face the same issues you usually face when choosing between part-time hours or lectures.

“With the economy opening up again and summer on the horizon, everyone on campus right now is looking for a way to earn a bit of cash on the side, particularly after a year of missing out on work and internships.

"Stint makes it so easy. It’s reassuring to know I can top up my bank balance and gain work experience at the touch of a button.”

Stint co-founder Sol Schlagman said: “We are so excited to be in York and bring Stint to the city’s students and businesses. We built Stint to help university students earn money in a way that fits around their studies - that’s why we’re here. It just so happens that what students are able to do and when they can do it is also the perfect ingredient to make businesses substantially more profitable.

“Stint was already a great solution for the high street’s outdated staffing model before the pandemic struck, but we think our model is even more essential now as Covid-19 increases the challenges. By empowering York’s businesses to operate smarter, Stint can help hospitality to rebuild following the pandemic and help students earn some much-needed extra cash.”