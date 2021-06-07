PHOTOGRAPHER Simon Thurlow took these photos of the film set for the new Indiana Jones movie in North Yorkshire.
Hollywood star Harrison Ford is understood to have been filming the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones series near Pickering.
Filming is taking place near Grosmont with props including tanks, a guard tower and a steam train dressed in the colours of 1940s German railways, as well as Nazi uniforms.
Indiana Jones 5 has started filming in the UK at Pinewood and at other locations in the UK.
The film is also set to star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who shot to fame with award-winning TV dark comedy Fleabag.
No official statement has been released about the production, which is the second major Hollywood filming contract that the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has secured this year.
In April Tom Cruise shot action scenes for the latest Mission:Impossible film on a section of the North York Moors Railway.
However, filming had been suspended after a member of the crew tested positive for Covid.