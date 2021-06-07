PHOTOGRAPHER Simon Thurlow took these photos of the film set for the new Indiana Jones movie in North Yorkshire.

Hollywood star Harrison Ford is understood to have been filming the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones series near Pickering.

York Press: THE MAN WITH THE HAT IS BACK: For the first time since 1989, Harrison Ford dons the familiar costume on Thursday, June 21, 2007, as the upcoming "Indiana Jones" adventure begins production under the direction of Steven Spielberg. The new

Filming is taking place near Grosmont with props including tanks, a guard tower and a steam train dressed in the colours of 1940s German railways, as well as Nazi uniforms.

Indiana Jones 5 has started filming in the UK at Pinewood and at other locations in the UK.

The film is also set to star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who shot to fame with award-winning TV dark comedy Fleabag.

York Press:

No official statement has been released about the production, which is the second major Hollywood filming contract that the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has secured this year.

In April Tom Cruise shot action scenes for the latest Mission:Impossible film on a section of the North York Moors Railway.

York Press: The film set near Grosmont. Photo - Simon Thurlow - Thor’s Hill Photography https://www.thorshillphotography.com/1/3

However, filming had been suspended after a member of the crew tested positive for Covid.