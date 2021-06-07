A WOMAN was attacked while out walking her dog in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault on a woman dog walker took place on the cycle path from Shipton Road leading to the Rawcliffe Park and Ride at about 12.15pm on Saturday (June 5) and involved a man on a bicycle who was with a woman on a bicycle.
The victim, who is 47 and from York, says she was pushed to the ground by the man and she fell into nettles.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the man and woman on the bikes.
"The man is described as white, aged around 50, and he was wearing a cycle helmet, a white t-shirt with a yellow logo or writing, and denim shorts.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210132804.
