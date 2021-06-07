A WOMAN was attacked by a man in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by an unknown man in a communal doorway outside flats on Eboracum Way in the city at about 11.55pm on Friday, May 28.
The man was described by the victim as aged 45 to 50 with a bald head and a ginger beard.
The woman did not require medical treatment.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone that was in the area at the time of the incident and if anyone has seen a man fitting the description.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead. You can also email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210127498.
Comments are closed on this article.