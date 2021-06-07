A MAN has died following a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the collision occurred at about 2.30pm on Friday (June 4) between a dark green BMW Z3 and a red Hyundai i10 on the A167 near Oak Tree Hill, Brompton, near Northallerton.
The BMW was travelling northbound towards Darlington and the Hyundai in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.
A police spokesman said: "A man driving the BMW Z3, from the Northallerton area was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The Hyundai driver sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment but later released.
"North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision and or either vehicle immediately prior to the collision. If you have dashcam footage which shows either vehicle around the time of the incident, please save this for police to review.
"If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call the Major Collision Investigation Team either by calling 101 and quoting reference 12210132205, alternatively the officer in case is PC1212 Marie Williams, who can be contacted by email: marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk."
