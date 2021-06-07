FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a large blaze.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they are dealing with a large fire at a plastic recycling plant in the North Duffield area of Selby.
They were called out at 2.56am to Lowmoor Road and initially six fire engines plus the water bowser, an aerial ladder platform and a high volume pump were all in use.
A service spokesman said: "The crews in attendance are from Selby, York, Acomb, Huntington, Harrogate, Tadcaster, Northallerton (command unit) and Snaith.
"They have been using foam on the fire and a digger is in use to dig out the pile.
"Crews have been tackling the fire overnight and the incident was scaled down to 3 fire engines."
Station manager Tony Walker took these dramatic images from the scene.
At 7am he said: "Good progress being made. Incident is being scaled down from 6 appliances to 3. Fire service are liaising with the EnvAgencyYNE to mitigate any potential damage to the environment. Thank you YorksAmbulance for providing a crew for our safety."
Traffic in the area is slow in both directions from the A163 to Moor Lane.
