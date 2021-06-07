TODAY marks the 29th anniversary of the murder of a special constable by an IRA gunman.
North Yorkshire Police are
remembering Glenn Goodman, who was shot dead on the A64 just outside Tadcaster on June 7, 1992.
On Twitter the force said: "In memory of Special Constable Glenn Goodman who was murdered on duty near Tadcaster on June 7 1992. #WeWillNeverForget #PoliceRollOfHonour."
Special Constable Goodman, 37, was on one of his first patrols with a regular officer, Sandy Kelly, when they made a routine check on a car parked in the town.
They followed it out to the dual carriageway, where they were shot by Paul Magee.
Special Constable Goodman died later but PC Kelly was grievously wounded but survived.
Magee was found after a massive manhunt. He was later jailed for life after a trial at the Old Bailey. However, he and his accomplice, Michael O’Brien, were freed in 2000 under the Good Friday Agreement, intended to help bring peace to Northern Ireland, despite vigorous protests by Glenn’s parents, Brian and Margaret.
An in memoriam in The Press today from Glenn's family reads:
"Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
Losing you was a heartache,
That never goes away."
