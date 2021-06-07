RESIDENTS can have their say on the future of public and private transport in a major climate change consultation from today.

Transport for the North wants to know what people in York, North and East Yorkshire, think about their decarbonisation strategy for northern England.

It aims to achieve near-zero carbon emission by ground transport by 2045, including private cars, lorries, company vehicles, buses, trams and trains.

The strategy has been put together by political leaders and businesses in 17 local authorities including City of York, North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire

Tim Wood, interim chief executive at Transport for the North, said: “Reducing carbon across our region’s transport network is an essential part of tackling the climate emergency - one of the greatest challenges of our time. We’re thrilled to be consulting a strategy for the whole region that outlines how rapid progress can be made and how the North can lead the UK in slashing carbon emissions.

“Surface transport is the largest contributing sector to greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, accounting for 22% of all emissions in 2019. The majority of this is from road transport, so there is a clear and urgent need to decarbonise our vehicles and roads over the coming years. But we must also take action on our rail network, with a rolling programme of electrification, and encourage a shift to more sustainable forms of transport and construction practices too.

“Our Decarbonisation Strategy is a vital piece of work in moving the North of England towards the ambitious goal of near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045. Using data and insights, alongside predictions and modelling analysis, the strategy sets out the challenges and opportunities ahead, providing a clear trajectory that will not only lower emissions, but also enhance connectivity for our region’s people and businesses.

“We urge everyone in York to get involved in this vital work and provide their views to the consultation, helping to shape future transport networks that are not only efficient and reliable, but are sustainable too.”

The consultation runs until August 31 and responses can be made via www.transportforthenorth.com/decarbonisation.