A man with a walking frame has walked the complete circuit of York Walls.

Mike Coulson, 72, wanted to increase awareness of water safety and raise money for York Rescue Boat.

When he was younger, the York-born campaigner did not view the two and a half mile walk as a challenge.

But now, it was such an effort for him it took him two days to complete the circuit.

"So many people have drowned in the Ouse over the years," he said. "I try to support the York Rescue Boat and I wanted to do something a bit different and take on a bit of challenge."

At the start he and his supporters threw flowers into the River Ouse from Lendal Bridge in memory of those who have died in its waters.

"I'm feeling stiff," he said as he neared the finish. "My lower back and knees are the main problem."

Among those accompanying him on his walk were three parents and a sister of young strong swimmers who died in open water, and a Tyne and Wear firefighter who specialises in swift water rescues, Tommy Richardson.

"I don't want anyone else to feel what I have felt," said Becky Ramsay.

Her son Dylan drowned in Hilltop Quarry near Whittle-le-Woods, Lancashire in 2011. He was 13 and had swum competitively for his school. Since then she has campaigned for greater awareness of the dangers of water and how to avoid them.

Sonia and Mark Scaife and their daughter Lily, joined in the campaign after their son Michael died, aged 20, when rescuing a friend from the Jubilee River in Slough. He had completed a life saving course and had a GCSE in PE.

The group did not walk on top of the Walls because Mike cannot get up the steps. Instead they kept to ground level as close as they could to the line of the Walls, completing half the circuit per day.

Mike had hoped to raise £500, and before he had completed his challenge, he had topped £590 including £30 paid directly to him by people at the guesthouse where he stayed during his challenge. He now lives in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The appeal will stay open for some days yet.

Contributions can be made via the appeal's GoFundMe page on https://uk.gofundme.com/f/mikes-york-walk or by texting MIKE to 70580 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.