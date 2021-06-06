THE LAST Post rang out across Memorial Gardens as Normandy veterans remembered their fallen comrades on the 77th anniversary of D-Day.

Later the same day, they attended the dedication of the York Normandy Veterans Association window at St Lawrence Church, York.

It commemorates all those who took part in the D-Day landings and the Normandy Campaign which immediately followed.

"They are here for eternity," said Nick Bielby of the association.. "They will never be forgotten.

"I don't think any other Normandy Veterans Association has their window in a church."

All three surviving York veterans, Sid Metcalfe (driver mechanic), Ken Cooke (Private) and Douglas Petty (Flying Officer) were at the morning commemoration.

It had to be scaled down because of coronavirus, and several relatives of deceased veterans who would normally have attended were not present.

The association's padre the Rev David Porter led the brief service.

During it, bugler David Ventress played the Last Post and the Reveille before and after a minute's silence.

Mr Cooke, the only veteran not in a wheelchair, laid the association's wreath at the stone memorial to the Normandy dead, and read out a short poem at the conclusion of the service.

The Archbishop of York, the Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell, dedicated the stained glass memorial window later on Sunday.

Again, veterans and families of deceased veterans attended.

The stained glass memorial window was made by Helen Whitaker at Barley Studios in Dunnington.

It was installed last November and cost £8,000.