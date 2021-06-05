Lendal will be closed later this week so the road can be resurfaced.
It is one of two roads in York where workmen will be carrying out resurfacing work in the next few days.
The work on Lendal will be between its junction with Museum Street and St Helen's Square.
The road will be closed between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday.
A traffic diversion will be signposted.
Elvington Lane will between the entrance to Derwent Nurseries and Clock Farm entrance from 8pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.
Again, a traffic diversion will be signposted.
