HUNDREDS of wartime love letters between a naval sailor and his sweetheart will be brought to life at Eden Camp later this year.
Two professional actors and young people aged 12 to 18 from York, Ryedale, Scarborough and Hull will describe the experience of the couple during the Second World War in a production called "Letters from Betty".
The letters between Bert Bate and Birmingham lass Betty Lane were donated to the visitor attraction near Malton by their daughter Ann Bowes and describe his training and wartime service and their growing love.
Roxanna Klimaszewska, writer and director, said: "They write to each other with such tenacity, and their growing fondness comes through so early in their correspondence, before they have even met.
"Through their ups and downs,happy and difficult times there is always a bit of humour to keep each other going, but Betty’s endless devotion, writing almost everyday, was as Bert put it ‘A god-send’’.
The production, featuring Be Amazing Arts Young Company, will run from 27th- 30th August 6pm, 7pm, 8pm & 9pm each evening at Eden Camp and will include multimedia elements.