ORGANISERS of York Pride 2021 have postponed the event because of today's weather - until this evening.

The annual parade through the city and gathering on Knavesmire was cancelled for this year some time ago, because of the pandemic.

It is the second year that the mass event has had to be cancelled.

Instead, organisers have planned a virtual Pride with events taking place online.

And when they saw the forecast today's weather, they decided to delay it by a few hours.

"After everything we’ve all been through over the past year we want everyone to have the chance to safely make the most of this new-found freedom rather than have to stay indoors," the organisers said on their website.

"As a result, we’re moving our online York Pride Main Event to the evening instead, when we’ve got a fabulous show hosted by the amazing global performer and Britain’s Got Talent star La Voix! Join us from 7.30pm on Saturday 5 June for comedy, huge vocals, mesmerising impressions of the world’s biggest divas and buckets of Pride energy!"

This evening's online celebration marks the culmination of a week of online events leading up to the main act.

Elsewhere, rainbow flags are flying to mark the community's diversity with one flying over North Yorkshire's County Hall in Northallerton throughout the month.

Events planned this month in the county include bake-offs, coffee mornings, virtual events such as a DJ event and a Watch Party to raise money for LGBTQ+ charities Harrogate Theatre's “Too Pretty to Punch” on 18 June.

Council leader, Cllr Carl Les said: “Pride month is something which we mark and celebrate here at the county council. Indeed we take great Pride in being inclusive and a safe place for everyone. We have a range of events happening across the county to celebrate diversity which help to remind us how we all benefit from being an inclusive society and an inclusive workplace.”