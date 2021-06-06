The Yorkshire Regiment gets a special birthday present today - a new Colonel of the Regiment
Brigadier Zac Stenning OBE takes over today from Brigadier Andrew Jackson CBE, who has held the position for five years.
The formal hand-over took place at The Tower of London.
The Yorkshire Regiment was formed on June 6, 2006, from the merger of battalions of the Prince of Wales's Own Regiment of Yorkshire, the Green Howards and the Duke of Wellington's Regiment (West Riding).
It currently has an armoured battalion, a mechanized battalion and a reserve battalion.
The Colonel of the Regiment is an honorary ceremonial position and is an appointment rather than a rank.