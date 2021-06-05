PLANS are well underway for the York 10k run to return to the city after a year's absence.
Runners will cross the start line at 9.30am on Yorkshire Day, Sunday August 1.
But the associated fun run will not be staged until 2022.
The route has changed from previous years, and will be Knavesmire Road, Bishopthorpe Road, Nunnery Lane, Bridge Street, past York Minster to Goodramgate, Parliament Street and Coppergate before taking the river path over Blue Bridge and Millennium Bridge to return to Knavesmire.
The York Fun Run was postponed until August 2022 in April.
Road closures will protect runners and keep cars off the entire route. They will start at midday on Saturday July 31 when Knavesmire Road closes until 2pm on August 1.
The main set of closures will start at 4am on August 1 when Racecourse Road will close, Bishopthorpe Road and Campleshon Road will close from 7.30am, and the rest of the on-road route including Nunnery Lane and Clifford Street will close at 8.30am .
Run organisers Run For All will reopen the roads as soon as it is safe to do so, so timings for reopening will vary from road to road.
The run was last held in 2019 when an estimated 6,000 people took part.