It's not going to be a good weekend to travel back to North Yorkshire by train today - or for tourists to return home from their stay in York.
Rail travellers face major disruption today and tomorrow with parts of the East Coast Main Line closed.
Kings Cross station is shut all week so that engineers and complete track and platform work there.
They are also finishing a new tunnel north of Peterborough.
Grand Central has cancelled all its weekend services.
LNER is laying on replacement bus services, including some connecting with East Midlands Railway services for St Pancras, and a hourly service on lines where trains are operating.
It is urging passengers not to travel and warns: "Overall journey times will be significantly longer and should be avoided wherever possible."
Hull Trains is operating in and out of St Pancras instead of Kings Cross and is not calling at Doncaster, Retford or Grantham.
National Rail is also warning of disruption elsewhere on the rail network.
All rail companies are urging passengers to check before travelling.