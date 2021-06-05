The city is cheering on its lady rugby players as they prepare for today's historic televised game.
York City Knights Ladies will be competing against St Helens' Ladies for the women's rugby lead Challenge Cup live on BBC2.
It will be the first time ever the final has been televised live on national television.
The broadcast starts at 11am and kick off at the Leigh Sports Centre will be at 11.15am.
The newly installed Sheriff of York Cllr Ashley Mason is leading the storm of support and good wishes on social media.
Good luck! https://t.co/XwU44PMLRv— Sheriff of York (@AshleyMasonYork) June 5, 2021
And here's a selection of other good wishes
From York Estate Agents:
We would like to send our best wishes to @yckladies for the final of @TheChallengeCup today! We are rooting for you! 💚💛 https://t.co/ufmj9OsH9M— Indigo Greens (@Indigo_Greens) June 5, 2021
From another York ladies sports team
Good luck to our friends at @yckladies in the Women’s Challenge Cup Final!— York City Ladies FC (@YorkCityLFC) June 5, 2021
Bring it home 🏆 🙌🏼 https://t.co/fq7nJPu0Ub
From builders
IMAGINE!!!— TH Construction (@ConstructionTh) June 5, 2021
The 6th game of Rugby League you’ve ever played, was the @Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup Final Live on @BBCTwo
GO SMASH IT @elsbethinnes & the @yckladies today at Leigh Sports Village.
We’re so proud of you here @ConstructionTh
You’ll always be our Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E0YSUuhGMs
From one of our two universities:
From all of us here at YSJ we wanted to say good luck to Grace Field, a former student and current @YSJActive staff member and the Entire @yckladies team as they take to the pitch today for the Challenge Cup final . #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/PuX4Pgc97F— York St John University (@YorkStJohn) June 5, 2021
From another city councillor
Good luck to @yckladies in the final tomorrow! Historic TV coverage of the match on the @BBC. Win or lose you've done York proud. #ChallengeCup— Rachel Melly (@rachel_melly_) June 4, 2021
Not to mention from further afield:
Good luck to @yckladies today who are playing in the @TheChallengeCup final 👊🏻. #community #final #trophy #letsdothis— Selby High PE (@SelbyHighPE) June 5, 2021