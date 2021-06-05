The city is cheering on its lady rugby players as they prepare for today's historic televised game.

York City Knights Ladies will be competing against St Helens' Ladies for the women's rugby lead Challenge Cup live on BBC2.

It will be the first time ever the final has been televised live on national television.

The broadcast starts at 11am and kick off at the Leigh Sports Centre will be at 11.15am.

The newly installed Sheriff of York Cllr Ashley Mason  is leading the storm of support and good wishes on social media.

