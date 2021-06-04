"Increasingly corncerned" police have issued an appeal over a York man who has gone missing.
North Yorkshire Police officers want to hear from anyone with information which could help them to locate missing 38-year-old Alex Scanlon.
Alex was last seen at around 8.30am on Thursday, June 3, when he left home for work in York city centre. He is thought to have attended work and then left at 5pm later the same day.
He is described as white, 6ft in height, with proportionate build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki trainers with white bottoms, dark grey skinny jeans and a bomber style black top with stripes down the seams.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has an immediate sighting of Alex to dial 999 quoting NYP-04062021-0265."
Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate him is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting the same reference.
Comments are closed on this article.