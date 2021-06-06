HERE are the latest traffic restrictions for York:

Haxby Road, York

From 8am on June 14 to 5pm on June 25. No vehicles and pedestrians between the roundabout-controlled junction with Lime Tree Avenue and a location approximately 35 metres south of the junction to allow for traffic signal refurbishment works.

It is envisaged that the carriageway will only be closed on the evening of the June 17 between 7pm and 11pm, however footpaths are likely to be closed during the full works period. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Elvington lane, York

Overnight from 8pm on June 7 to 5am on June 8 - no vehicles on Elvington Lane, York, between a point approximately 100 metres north of the entrance drive to Derwent Nurseries and a point approximately 25 metres north of the entrance drive to Clock Farm for road resurfacing works. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signposted.

Lendal, York

Overnight from 10.30pm on June 8 to 5am on June 9 - no vehicles allowed on Lendal, York, while road resurfacing works are undertaken. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed.

Bradley Lane, Rufforth

Overnight from 19.30pm on June 10 to 5am on June 11 for road resurfacing works. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available.

Wigginton Road level crossing, York

Overnight from 23.30pm on June 11 to 6am on June 12 - no vehicles through the Wigginton Road level crossing to allow for track maintenance. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signposted.

Windmill lane footpath, York

No vehicles along public footpath connecting Church Lane-Hull Road (next to Windmill Lane), while utilities works are undertaken from 6am on June 7 to 23.59pm on June 21. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be signposted.

Hessay level crossings, Hessay

No vehicles through the Hessay level crossing on New Road, Hessay, during track maintenance works overnight from 23.20pm on June 7 to 6.30am on June 8. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

Moor Lane, Skelton

Closure to allow for water mains works from June 14 to 16. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

For further information contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk