A YORK councillor has urged people not to "tidy up the natural world" by mowing down wildflower verges.
Cllr Christian Vassie said the plants are essential for pollinators and wildlife. He said some verges on the A19 and Wheldrake Lane have been mown recently.
"We are all responsible for protecting wildflowers and wild animals. Over the past 40 years we have witnessed catastrophic declines in wild bird populations as their habits have been destroyed by development, by agriculture, and by people wanting to tidy up the natural world," he said.
"The natural world does not need our tidying.
"Our rural verges are for the most part council-owned land. No one is asking landowners, residents, farmers or others to cut these verges.
"Worst of all people are cutting the verges when flowers are in full bloom and before they have a chance to set seed. This creates a bleak monoculture that damages biodiversity and kills wild animals."
