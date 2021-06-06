THE number of rental e-scooters in York could be increased from 700 to 1,000.

And the trial could be extended until 2022.

E-scooters have been available to hire in York since October 2020 as part of a national trial led by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The scheme was initially due to last for a year - but councillors will be asked to consider extending the trial until March 31 2022 at a meeting later this month.

They will also be asked to consider increasing the number of e-scooters allowed in the city - as the trial area expands.

E-bikes were also added to the scheme in April.

The e-scooters and bikes scheme is run by operator Tier and in May the council agreed to plans to expand the e-scooter trial to areas outside the outer ring road A1237, including Poppleton, Haxby and Wigginton.

The DfT has said e-scooter trials can continue beyond the first 12 months if agreed by national and local government.

In the first five months of the scheme no accidents involving the e-scooters have been reported and a few issues with anti-social parking have been addressed by Tier with the council and police.