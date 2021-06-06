A NEW ‘Dogtopia’ has opened in York with hideouts, a paddling pool and doggy spa box.

The newly-opened playpark - found on North Lane in Huntington - is full of features designed to stimulate dogs - from jumps and agility spaces to the straw bale hideouts and shed full of dog-themed books, treats, shampoo kits and dog toys.

While it is aimed to cater for all of our canine companions, dog walker Freyja Roberts hopes it will be a safe space for the underdogs who might get more anxious.

It's been a long time coming for animal lover Freyja who spent around six months turning her vision into a reality.

Speaking to The Press, Freyja said: "With the pandemic I've had the time to think. I had some health issues earlier in the year. Having the health issues has really pushed me to do what I want to do. Life's a bit too short. It's helped me doing something I'm really passionate about.

"It's been really tough for everyone.

"I've been dog walking for two years now. I've been having this idea for a well over a year. Our fathers have stepped in for us and really helped us achieve that look exactly how I wanted it and as a safe space so there's no escaping.

"Just seeing the dogs, you can see they are happy. It's really nice to see them enjoy it, doing the obstacle courses and paddling pool. There's so much for them to do.

"It's been really great. It's been really popular. We've had quite a lot of people say it's the best in York so I'm really pleased to hear that."

Other features include an unlimited water station and tyres while the space enclosed with 6ft wire fencing that goes into the ground and 6ft steel gates.

You might also be able to spot the local residents in the distance: Freyja's two dogs, a rescue cat, chickens and ducks.

Freyja is working on a bookings only system at the moment via the Facebook page 'Dogtopia Services York' or telephone 07793 437553.