I LIVE on Lord Mayor's Walk and its always been a busy junction but since the closure of The Groves it has become quite unbearable.
I personally have started to experience shortness of breath, two of my neighbours already have breathing problems and the increase in traffic pollution must only exacerbate their conditions.
As I look out of my window there are three lanes of standing traffic all with engines running.
The layer of soot on our windows is evident every day and at times you can almost taste the fumes.
Why should our quality of life be less important the the residents of The Groves?
Christine Cliff,
Lord Mayor's Walk,
