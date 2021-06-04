PEGGY believes the secret to a long life is to stay fit and active, adding "one minute you are 50 and you blink and its your 101st birthday so always enjoy being in the moment."

The team at Ebor Court care home in York have helped Margaret Maclagan, better known as Peggy, to celebrate her milestone 101st birthday party in style by combining her two favourite things: afternoon tea and Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits.

Peggy joined the home during the summer of 2018 and explained to staff how much she enjoys visiting The Principal Hotel for afternoon tea with her family. To mark the celebration, recreated the brunch for Peggy and her friends who live at the Nether Poppleton care home.

The afternoon tea included all of Peggy’s favourite foods including finger sandwiches, freshly made jam and cream scones, delicate French style pasties, cakes, and even a glass of fizz for a special birthday toast.

Peggy said: "I have had a wonderful birthday and really enjoyed myself. I am very thankful to the staff at Ebor Court for everything they have done – my afternoon tea with my friends was beautiful; they have made me feel very special."

Born in Leicester in 1920, Peggy was the only child of parents Marie and Frank. Peggy has always believed staying fit and active is crucial to a long happy life. During her childhood Peggy would often play competitive tennis doubles matches against celebrity brothers David and Richard Attenborough.

Peggy also enjoyed sailing in her younger years, and later became Lady Captain of Northampton Golf Club in the 1980s. She said: "It is incredibly important to have a hobby that you enjoy, it provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of life. I would recommend everyone tries to find the time to do one thing a week that keeps them fit and is just for them to enjoy."

Lifestyle manager, Susie Carman , said: "Peggy is such a wonderful resident, and it is my pleasure to be able to help her celebrate such a special birthday. Despite not being able to visit the real Principal Hotel I think we did a fantastic job of bringing the hotel atmosphere to her."