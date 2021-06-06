A PRE-SCHOOL has expanded due to an increase in demand.
Due to a significant increase in demand, Pocklington Pre-School, part of the larger private school in East Yorkshire, has grown from one to two reception classes and from September 2021 will be accepting 15 hours of government-funded childcare per week. The funding is for three and four-year-old Pre-School pupils and can be used for a maximum of 3 hours a day over five days per week. These funded sessions will run from 8.30am until 11.30am and can be used as part of half or full day care.
Suzy Ward, head of Pocklington Prep School said: “The breadth of experience our Pre-Schoolers receive is exceptional.
"By making the move to accept 15 hours of government funded childcare per week, we’re making it even easier for families to access our wonderful teaching and facilities, situated in a safe, rural setting.
"The Pre-School is a vibrant place, providing excellence in early years education and enabling a smooth transition into Reception class – our children are truly ‘school ready’ by the time they start in Reception with us.”
The Pre-School classrooms are in the Pocklington Prep School building, located on the Pocklington School campus in West Green.
During the Pre-School’s afternoon sessions, children participate in a range of specialist activities such as its’ popular Forest School, swimming lessons and music workshops.
Also from September, the pre-school will run a series of six weekly sessions for pre-school age children in the local area.
The sessions are free, and will run on Tuesday mornings. They will change on a half-termly basis and include Forest School, Sunny Days Outdoor Play, Music Makers, Sticky Fingers Craft and Story Time.