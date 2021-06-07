AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD girl from York has completed a challenging bike ride to raise money for the city's hospital.

Olivia Carradice, a pupil at Westfield Primary School, was inspired to fundraise for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals after 38th York Brownies called on its girlguides to raise money for a good cause.

The Brownie selected the NHS in a bid to thank them for looking after the country during the pandemic.

With a new badge in her sights, Olivia successfully cycled 10 miles round the Knavesmire on top of a five mile bike journey there and back.

The charity challenge, which took place last Thursday, raised £147 with donations through her local community in just one day.

"I feel proud and a bit sweaty,"Olivia told The Press.

Her mum Anne-Marie Carradice said: "Well she goes to Brownies and one of the badges she needs is to raise money for charity. She came home that night and had a little thing about it.

"She rides her bike but never that far. 10 miles, although it doesn't sound a lot, for her it was quite a long way.

"She was really excited, asking everyone to sponsor to see how much she could raise.

"She feels she's doing something really good."

When asked how she felt to see Olivia complete her challenge, Anne-Marie said: "Really proud. When she went it was a really hot day and she didn't say 'I don't want to do it'.

"She actually rode five miles there and back just to do the bike ride itself as we couldn't fit the bike in the car.

"She ended up doing 15 miles.

"When she did it it was a really proud moment."

Money raised will support local hospitals all the way from York to the Yorkshire Coast, from improving healthcare facilities to supporting staff.

An online fundraising page has since been set up on GoFundMe to raise extra funds.

"Every donation will help," Olivia has written on the page.

Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me."

You can donate to Olivia's page by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/olivias-10-mile-bike-ride-for-the-nhs