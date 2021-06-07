LOOKING at the pictures in Thursday's Press (Wish you were here? York goes continental as crowds flock to outdoor cafes) there was not a single face mask in sight and very little signs of social distancing.
The pictures reminded me of the 1966 World Cup final and in the closing moment Kenneth Wolstenholme saying: "they think it's all over ... it is now".
The same could be said for the Coronavirus epidemic.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
