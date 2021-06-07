WHILE we were all distracted during the latest pandemic, Matt Hancock has been secretly planning the creation of a massive new database for all our NHS health records assisted by the private tech giants Amazon, Google and Palantir.

GPs will soon be asked to send patients' confidential health information to the new national database. This sensitive information cannot normally be accessed without the expressed consent of the patient but how many of us have been consulted about this?

Patients have until June 23 to opt out of having their health data transferred to the central facility.

After that, without an opt out, the Government assumes the patient's consent, and the information becomes a permanent and irreversible part of the new data set and patients lose their right to decide.

Patients have a right to be consulted and reassured about the privacy and security of any database. Matt Hancock has indicated that the data could be made available to third parties, which could include private health companies exploiting it for profit from commercial opportunities.

In 2014 the Government first tried to collate and use patient's health records and were forced to abandon the plan due to the huge negative reaction from the public.

Please inform your GP by letter or email if you want to opt out of the national database, and express your concerns to your MP to pause the initiative due to the lack of transparency and public awareness. Patient's need meaningful consultation over this issue.

There is also a petition to sign at: www.foxglove.org.uk/nhs-data

Gwen Vardigans

Secretary, York and Scarborough Defend our NHS

Carron Crescent, York