PICTURED, in March 1972, is York’s centuries-old Bootham Bar.
During the seventies, the bar, which consisted of some of the oldest surviving stonework, was in serious deterioration.
Already under scaffolding for repair work after a section of stone fell from its southwest turret, suggestions put forward included a £40,000 - £50,000 structural ring beam to protect the walls from traffic vibration.
Following urgent discussions with the Department of the Environment, glass “tell tales” were installed as a temporary measure to monitor the situation.
For some, the decision felt like another bid to disguise the seriousness of the issue.
“There is serious deterioration at Bootham Bar.” stated Councillor Peter Gales. “We spent a considerable amount on it about seven years ago.
“Unless something is done very quickly, we are going to lose the value there.”
ODELE AYRES
