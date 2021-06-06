LOOKING back through our photo archive there have been plenty of occasions for York fans of our national football team to shed tears of joy - and despair.

From the ecstasy of England winning the World Cup in 1966, to the agony of one too many missed penalties, the reality of following the national side is one of rollercoaster highs and lows.

Our photos today, showing fans following the World Cup and Euro championships over the years, capture those emotions.

England's first match is next Sunday at 2pm - are you ready for it?

It will be broadcast on the BBC - but where will you be watching it, and the team's other Group D matches against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22?

If you have plans to get together with friends or family, or go to the pub, or other event (Covid restrictions applying), please let us know.

Better still - send us photos. We'd love to see how you are celebrating the Euros.

Perhaps you are decorating your home/car/shed? Send us some snaps to share with readers!

If you are a pub landlord putting on Euro 21 screenings get in touch and we will get you in The Press.

And if you are getting the face paints out, take a photo and let us see the results.

Whatever your plans and celebrations - share them with us! You can do send us your photos and story via the Send Now button below...