NO further cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in York, new figures reveal.

Public Health England has been tracking the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation – which originated in India – by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an "S-gene".

The gene is not present in the dominant Kent variant, which was responsible for a surge in cases over the winter, but is present in other variants of concern, including those from India.

Up to two cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected in York in the week commencing May 17, 2021.

Scientists determined that the vast majority of the S-gene specimens identified across England are the Indian variant.

PHE data shows no positive cases of the S-gene were identified in York by May 25, from samples taken in the week to May 21.

The vast majority of areas in England have reported at least one case.

The data shows 11,403 S-gene positive cases were recorded in England between the start of March and May 25.

Of these, 269 (​2 per cent) were in Yorkshire and The Humber – the third smallest proportion of England's nine regions, and well behind the North West, where there were around 5,700 cases.

Recent PHE analysis found that the proportion of confirmed Indian variant specimens among S gene positives nationally is 97 per cent.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a recent Downing Street press conference that up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases are the Indian variant, though he stressed that vaccines are helping to keep hospital admissions down.

He said: "As we set out our road map we always expected cases to rise, we must remain vigilant.

“The aim, of course, is to break the link to hospitalisations and deaths so that cases alone no longer require stringent restrictions on people’s lives.”

PHE figures show 6,959 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus had been confirmed across the UK by May 26 – a rise of 3,535 on the previous week.

Mr Hancock said the increase in cases of the Indian variant remained focused in “hotspots” – such as Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn with Darwen – where surge testing and vaccinations were taking place.

Separate PHE data shows that the majority of people with the Indian variant have not been vaccinated, with those who had received both doses accounting for just 3 per cent of cases between February 1 and May 25.

Over the same period there were 12 deaths linked to the variant, of which eight were among the unvaccinated.