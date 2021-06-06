ICE-CREAM, holidays, the wonder of nature, and a cup of tea with a scone and jam are just some of your favourite things.

How do we know?

Well, we asked the question! We posted a challenge in our Press Camera Club for members to send in photos of their favourite things.

Each month, we set members a themed photo challenge and the winner receives a £50 cash prize.

The theme for May was #FavouriteThings.

We had a whole host of fantastic entries and it was incredibly hard to pick a winner.

Barney Sharratt's incredible photo of a dandelion against a brilliant blue sky with seeds floating off towards the moon is outstanding, and was a very close runner-up this month.

As was Jess Clark's up-close-and-personal shot of a cow licking its lips! Very a-moo-sing!

Andrew Biggs posted a set of images from the Isle of Skye that were moody and picturesque in equal measure and spoke of travel - something most of us have missed this past year.

But this month's winner is Lynnette Cammidge for her photo of one of her favourite things: a red kite. In this winning photo, Lynnette has captured the bird in full flight, its expansive wings filling the whole frame.

Winning image of a red kite by Lynnette Cammidge

Many congratulations - a worthy winner indeed.

And well done also to our other finalists:

Joy Stead who posted a tempting photo of an ice-cream van on the North Yorkshire Moors and added: "Well it would be rude not to especially with the nice weather we’re having".

Donna Davies carried on the culinary theme with an inviting shot of tea and scone on a sunny day - note Donna likes her jam before the cream!

Matthew Fawcett gave us a stunning vista over Robin Hood's Bay - just by the fish and chip shop half way down the steps to the fishing village.

Lisa Young also took us to the coast and provided a bird's-eye view over a sunny Scarborough.

Anne Howard Webb loves the elegance of a mute swan - and posted a stunning photo of one reflected on the water.

Favourite thing: eating fish and chips at Robin Hood's Bay - photo by Matthew Fawcett

Rob Cole took us to one of his favourite places, Brimham Rocks, capturing the popular spot under an atmospheric sky.

Membership of The Press Camera Club is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment.

If you would like to see your photographs printed in The Press and online then please join us.

The club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.

The theme for June's competition is #OutAndAbout2021. Deadline is June 30.