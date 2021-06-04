MILLIONS of pounds are set to be invested in improvements to the A64 to make the route safer.
Highways England has announced £8 million funding for upgrades between York and Scarborough - including resurfacing stretches of the route and replacing safety fences. Plans include:
- slip road reconstruction and resurfacing at Askham Bar, Headley Bar and Musley Bank in the autumn
- drainage work between Sherburn and Ganton continues overnight
- safety fencing to be replaced at various locations near Malton this summer
- drainage work and resurfacing at Rillington, due to take place in late September and early October
- waterproofing of the road at Flixton Carr in September
- drainage work between Hazelbush Crossroads and Stockton-on-the-Forest in autumn
- junction improvements at Old Malton in October
- resurfacing from Barr Lane to Claxton in late autumn.
Highways England project manager Richard Burgess said: “Over the last two years we’ve invested over £26 million in the A64 to continue to provide safer and smoother journeys for drivers. We’ve carried out drainage work to address issues with standing water, as well as resurfacing and reconstructing the road surface between West and East Heslerton and between Sherburn and Staxton, creating village gateways to slow traffic and make road users more aware they are travelling through built up communities.
“We’re pleased to be able to make more improvements for the drivers' benefit and will be doing whatever we can to minimise disruption whether that be carrying out works overnight or avoiding the busy summer holiday period.”
Earlier this week delays of about an hour on the A64 between York and Malton were blamed on the sheer volume of half term trafficheading to the coast.
Last month it was revealed that hopes that the A64 north-east of York would finally be dualled had won a boost.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake revealed that three options to improve the Hopgrove roundabout and create a new dual carriageway to link up with the existing stretch of dual carriageway at Barton le Willows had been drawn up.